Junz distributes face masks to his constituents

KOTA KINABALU: After delivering more than 6,700 food packs to Tanjung Aru constituents for two weeks, Tanjung Aru assemblyman Datuk Junz Wong now sets sights on ensuring families in his constituency are equipped with face masks.

In a Facebook posting on Friday, Junz informed his constituents that the first batch of shipment consisting of tens of thousands of face masks he sought privately had arrived.

“The first batch of face masks have finally arrived but with limited stocks. So I am prioritising my constituents in Tanjung Aru. Each family will receive three masks and it is on a first-come-first-served basis for Tanjung Aru constituency only.”

Junz, who is also Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry said, “My priority now is to ensure all families in my constituency have a few face masks to be used temporarily. Please be patient as the stocks are limited.

”I am giving out what I have for the time being.

“Please use these face masks when going to grocery stores and so forth. Also remember to practise social distancing.”

