Kindergartens’ survival at stake amidst fee cut call

KOTA KINABALU: In light of recent events, especially during the enforcement of the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO), kindergarten operators were faced with a dilemma to solve when parents asked for a reduction in monthly fees.

Many of the operators feared that they would not be able to sustain operations due to the uncertainty of the prolonged MCO duration.

In response to these claims, Persatuan Tadika Sabah (PTS) president Agnes Chin appealed to parents for understanding of their financial obligation to pay the said monthly fees.

“Most kindergartens, especially those in private sector, are smaller in size and have higher operation costs.

“Their operations are without any outside support, unlike those belonging to the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, NGO and churches.

“Hence, the monthly fee charged is necessary for these kindergartens to sustain their operations and pay the teachers’ full salaries,” she said.

In the meantime, Chin urged all kindergarten operators to look into the possibility of providing e-learning through platforms like Google Classroom or WhatsApp.

“Homework and worksheets can then be distributed to enable children to still learn even from home.

“Besides, additional classes can also be replaced during school holidays so that parents and kindergarten operators can reach a win-win situation,” she explained.

“It is most unfortunate that most kindergartens will not be entitled to the government’s Prihatin Economic Stimulus Package (ESP).

“Without the payment of monthly school fees, some kindergartens may have to close and lay off teachers.

“This puts the future viability of kindergartens at risk and its implications on early childhood education and care may only be seen when the situation passes,” Chin said.

“What we are asking of parents is their understanding and support in this time of need.

“We have no control over the coronavirus pandemic. We can only stay at home and pray that this will be over soon.

“But the one thing we have control over is our capacity to help each other in whatever ways we are capable of.

“We urge parents to please help your child’s kindergarten by contributing towards supporting a teacher,” Chin said.

She said that while realizing some families might also be affected by the current development and changes, they are encouraged to discuss any requests they might have with their respective kindergarten operators.

“It is important that parents as well as kindergarten operators adopt a sense of understanding and empathy towards one another at this time, so that together we can overcome this pandemic,” she said.