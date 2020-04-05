MCO: Sibu folk affected by food supply problem can request for aid through committee’s WhatsApp Centre

SIBU: Any members of the public beset by food supply problems during the Movement Control Order (MCO) are urged to channel their requests via Whatsapp to the Sibu Division Disaster and Relief Management Committee’s Whatsapp Centre at 011-59831495 starting today.

Its chairman Charles Siaw said the Whatsapp service would be available from Monday to Sunday starting from 9am to 12pm.

Siaw, who is also Sibu Resident, said that those eligible were daily paid workers, needy members of the public whose food supply has been cut off, first-time recipients and emergency cases only.

“The service starts today as the food baskets arrived yesterday,” he told The Borneo Post today, adding that the food would be delivered to the recipients’ houses so there would be no need for them to leave the house to line-up for the food aid.

He advised applicants to provide complete personal details to facilitate the distribution process.

“The key details are name, wife’s occupation, identity card number, number of members in a family, telephone number (wife), house address, name of husband, husband’s occupation, identity card number, and husband’s telephone number

“Any request with incomplete information will not be processed,” he pointed out, adding that only requests via Whatsapp would be entertained.

Siaw noted that there was no need for longhouses to send their requests via Whatsapp, as the committee has their data already.

The committee had announced the setting up of a Whatsapp Centre to provide aid to those affected by the MCO during a press conference on Friday (Apr 3).

Touching on a separate matter, Siaw said that so far, no hotel in Sibu had been designated as quarantine centres for travellers entering Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Central Region Hotel Association chairman Johnny Wong had recently suggested that any travellers entering Sarawak should be screened by the Health Department before they were placed under quarantine in hotels in the areas where their arrival points were situated.

Wong said that such screening would avoid any further complications from arising later and would safeguard the safety and health of hotel operators and staff.