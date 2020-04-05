Over 30,000 food packs distributed at Covid-19 quarantine centres – Fatimah

KUCHING: A total of 34,125 food packs were distributed at Covid-19 quarantine centres throughout the state as of today.

According to Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, the food packs were dropped off by caterers at designated areas assigned by the Health Department.

“As of April 5, 20 quarantine centres have been set up throughout the state. 18 are still active and two have been closed.

“Our Social Welfare Department (JKM) has been tasked to supply food to those who are in the quarantine centres as well as the frontliners on duty at the quarantine centres,” she said in a statement from home today.

Meanwhile, she said that members of the Special Food Aid Committee currently under home quarantine were scheduled for screening tomorrow (April 6).

Fatimah, who is also the committee’s deputy chairwoman, asserted that the results of whether they were positive for Covid-19 would be known within a day or two.

“(In the) meantime, our committee has been working from home till late night at times. We solve problems (by) communicating with one another through phone,” she added.

Fatimah herself is currently placed in self-quarantine under the Supervision and Observation order for the virus by the State Health Department for 14 days from March 27 to April 10.

She added that herself alongside her husband were asked to be on the lookout for symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath as both of them were in the high-risk age group.

“Since the news broke out, my Whatsapp has been busier than usual. Lots of comforting words, advice and encouragement was received. It was spiritually uplifting. Family and friends from near and far become closer,” she said.

Commenting on what would she do during her home quarantine, she said she would keep herself busy, to work as usual, emphasise on prayers and spiritual activities, keeping in touch with friends and family, and also to eat healthy meals.