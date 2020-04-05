Prisons Dept suggests MCO flouters carry out community service

KUCHING: The Malaysian Prisons Department has suggested for Movement Control Order (MCO) flouters to carry out community service rather than sentencing them to jail.

Its director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Omar said this is to avoid the spread of Covid-19 among inmates and Prisons Department staff at correctional facilities.

He said the Prisons Department records have shown that up to April 1, a total of 378 offenders were sentenced to jail for defying the MCO.

“In addition to increasing congestion at prisons, the Prisons Department is concerned that they (new inmates) might be the cause of spreading Covid-19 in view that their health status is unknown,” he said in an internal letter addressed to the chief registrar of the Federal Court Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh which was sighted by The Borneo Post.

He also said the Prisons Department is of the opinion that it would be a major problem if a Covid-19 outbreak occurred in prisons particularly when it is not possible for social distancing to be enforced there and thus can endanger the lives of existing inmates and prison staff.

“The Prisons Department would like to suggest that offenders who defy the MCO be sentenced to the Social Work Order under the Offenders Compulsory Attendance Act 1954 where they are sentenced to community service rather than a prison sentence,” he said.

He also said this law has been carried out by the Prisons Department since 2010.

Meanwhile, Chief Registrar’s Office corporate communications unit director Suzarika Sahak confirmed with The Star that Federal Court Chief Registrar Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh had received a letter from the Prisons Department regarding the matter.