Rep urges people to sign up for assistance

BETONG: Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu urges

the people to sign up for various assistance rolled out by Sarawak government to cope with the current situation.

He pointed out that the State Disaster Management Committee of Betong Division and Layar State Constituency Service Centre would ensure needy households receive essential food assistance during the movement control order (MCO) period.

“I hope the food provided would reduce the burden of the people with the MCO going beyond two weeks,” Rentap said at the handing-over of

food assistance in Betong on Friday.

He reminded the people to fill in forms in order to receive assistance from the federal and state governments, and adhere to any directive issued by the authorities.

“Assistance such as Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) and those under Sarawakku Sayang special assistance package can be checked online.

For those unable to do so, please contact your village head, ‘tuai rumah’ (longhouse chieftain) or Layar service centre,” he advised.