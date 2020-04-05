RHB waives interbank cash withdrawal fee till MCO ends

KUCHING: RHB Banking Group (RHB) will waive the RM1 fee for interbank cash withdrawal at automated teller machines (ATMs) from tomorrow (April 6).

RHB said in a press release on Friday that the waiver would be until the end of the movement control order period.

The bank said the waiver allows customers from other banks within the MEPS network the convenience of withdrawing funds from any of RHBs more than 1,100 ATMs nationwide at no extra cost. This would reduce distance travelled by banking customers who wish to make cash withdrawals, thereby helping to further prevent the spread of Covid-19.