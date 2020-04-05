Sabah Health Department denies Covid-19 death recorded in Beaufort

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Health Department has denied a viral message circulating on WhatsApp claiming that there was a death due to Covid-19 recorded in Beaufort.

“The information is not true,” said its director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Dr Christina said Sabah recorded 10 new positive Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total to 225.

She said of total number of the new positive cases, Tawau and Tuaran recorded four cases each and Lahad Datu recorded two cases. – Bernama