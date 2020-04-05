Sabah records second Covid-19 death, 13 new positive cases

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded its second Covid-19 death today.

According to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, the deceased was the sole Covid-19 patient reported in Tambunan, who was a 66-year-old man with a medical history of diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease.

Dr Noor Hisham said the patient was admitted to Keningau Hospital on March 26 and succumbed to the coronavirus on Saturday (April 4) at 9.36pm.

He was one of the four deaths announced by Dr Noor Hisham during a press conference today.

Two more deaths were reported in Sarawak, involving a 72-year-old man and a 53-year-old man, and one in Kuala Lumpur involving a 68-year-old man.

The first Covid-19 death in Sabah was reported in Tawau, involving a 58-year-old man, who attended the Sri Petaling Mosque tabligh gathering. He died on March 20.

Meanwhile, Sabah recorded 13 new positive cases as of 12noon today (April 5), bringing the total to 238.