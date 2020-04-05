Sandakan police deny PPR Taman Harmony under EMCO

SANDAKAN: Police today denied that the Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Taman Harmoni has been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) as claimed in a viral message.

Sandakan Police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin said instead, the enforcement of the MCO in the area was slightly tightened after five residents were tested positive for Covid-19 while a few others had been sent to quarantine centres.

These cases have made it an area with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the district, he added.

“We have imposed a stricter control on residents’ movement so that they would not be able to enter or leave the area as they pleased.

“This is to enable the Health Department to conduct health screening on all residents,” he told reporters here.

He said the area was manned round-the-clock by policemen working in three shifts with 15 personnel per shift. – Bernama