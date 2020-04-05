SDMC: KL-Sibu flights cancelled during MCO, foreigners banned from transiting in Sarawak

KUCHING: All Kuala Lumpur-Sibu–Kuala Lumpur flights are now cancelled until April 14.

Also to be enforced with immediate effect is barring foreign nationals coming in from land, air and sea entry points from transiting in Sarawak during the current Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

This was announced today by Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah as the latest measures taken by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to further curb the spread of Covid-19 to the state.

Abdul Karim, who represented Deputy Chief Minister and SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas for the daily update on Covid-19 today, also did not rule out the possibility of MCO being extended after April 14 if the trend of infection is still high.

“The MCO may be extended or partially imposed. We will decide after looking at the trend of cases. There are still some days to go until April 14.

“That is why we keep on telling the people to stay at home, and don’t go out unnecessarily, because this is the best way to break the chain of Covid-19 and to bring the trend of cases down.

“We do not intend to make life difficult but this is done for our own good. Whether the MCO is to be extended or partially enforced, it depends on the situation,” he said.

On another matter, he said SDMC has also updated the localities in Kuching district specified as Covid-19 hot spots.

Kuching district is now categorised as Covid-19 red zone, having recorded 163 positive cases so far. The hot spots were listed as:

1. Semariang – (Semariang Batu / Jalan Bentara / Taman Sukma / Bandar Baru

Semariang)

2. Satok – (Satok / Jalan Patingan / Sungai Maong / Sungai Tengah)

3. Taman Sri Wangi – (Taman Sri Wangi / Laruh Skim / Kampung Pinang Jawa)

4. Zon 1 – (Jalan Arang / Stampin / Jalan Lapangan Terbang / Taman Stampin Barat / Kampung Cemerlang) / Jalan Stampin Timur / Jalan Stampin Tengah)

5. Zon 2 – (Tabuan Height / Taman BDC / Jalan Stutong / Jalan Kempas / Batu Lintang)

6. Zon 7 – (Jalan Semaba / Batu Kawa / Taman Desa Wira / Sunny Hill / Jalan Stapok / Taman Beverly)

7. Demak Laut – (Demak Laut / Demak Baru / Kampung Rampangi)

8. Zon 4 – (SMK Seri Setia / Tabuan Laru / Muara Tabuan / Tabuan Desa)

9. Zon 3 – (Kenny Hill / Central Park)

10. Zon 5 – (Lorong Abdul Rahim / Taman Green Height)

11. Zon 6 – (Taman Riverview / Batu 22).

In Kota Samarahan where 41 cases were reported so far, the hot spot was identified as:

1. (Desa Ilmu / Tanjung Bundong / Muara Tuang / Uni Garden / Sadong Jaya).

Districts with more than 41 cases are designated as red zones, while areas with 1 to 40 cases are categorised as orange zones and green zones are areas with no Covid-19 cases.