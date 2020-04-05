Taman Harmoni locked down?

SANDAKAN: The residents of Taman Harmoni People’s Housing Project (PPR) at Mile 3 here are not allowed to leave the housing area beginning at 2pm yesterday.

It is believed that the apparent lockdown imposed on the residential area was due to the death of a Covid-19 patient at one of the units there yesterday, but this has not been confirmed by the relevant authorities.

Security personnel were seen stationed at the entrance yesterday to prevent people other than the residents from entering Taman Harmoni, which has more than 2,000 residents.

At the same time, residents were also not allowed to leave the area by the enforcement personnel from Royal Malaysian Police, Rela, Civil Defence Department, Health Department, Information Department, National Security Council and Sandakan Municipal Council.

Sandakan Police Chief ACP Mohd Azhar Hamim, who was at the entrance to the neighbourhood, did not issue any official statement to the media, and did not confirm if the PPR was put under an enhanced Movement Control Order.

Media representatives gathering at the entrance were waiting for confirmation from the relevant authorities on the matter but to no avail at press time.

As of 9pm yesterday, the residents of Taman Harmoni were still not allowed to leave the PPR.