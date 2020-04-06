120 homeless individuals tracked down in Sarawak during MCO period – Fatimah

KUCHING: The authorities have tracked down 120 homeless individuals from nine divisions in 12 districts in Sarawak during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period as of yesterday, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Welfare, Community Welbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development (KWKPK) said 98 or 82 per cent of these homeless individuals are male and 22 or 12 per cent of them are female.

“These figures account for five per cent more than the usual 114 homeless individuals recorded before the MCO was enforced,” she said in a press statement today.

Fatimah, who is under self-quarantine, said Miri recorded the highest number of homeless individuals followed by Sibu and Kuching.

Of these homeless individuals, she said 36 per cent are Ibans followed by Malays (30 per cent) and Chinese (20 per cent).

She pointed out that 55 per cent of them showed satisfactory physical health while 40 per cent had some form of mental health issues.

According to her, the state Welfare Department would perform normal health check up on the homeless individuals traced while the state National Anti-Drug Agency will conduct a urine test and profiling by the Social Development Council.

She said no Covid-19 test would be done on them unless they showed symptoms during the health check up.

Fatimah said KWKPK has temporary transit centres in five districts to take care of the well-being of these homeless individuals.

“Eight persons are temporarily housed at Anjung Singgah in Kuching; four at Rumah Rehat Kerajaan in Sibu; five at Asrama Belia Kompleks Sukan Sarikei; 31 at the Red Cresent Society Miri Multipurpose Hall; and six at Rumah MAKSAK Limbang,” she disclosed.

She said these individuals would be provided with cooked food and drinks during breakfast, lunch and dinner.

They are also provided with personal hygiene kit and sleeping bag each, she added.

“Funds are allocated via the respective Divisional Disaster Management Committee at the Resident’s Office.

“The affected homeless individuals get their daily cooked food aid and other related assistance from the dedicated JKM (Welfare Department), PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) or Agensi Pertahanan Awam Malaysia (Civil Defence Force) personnel on duty at the respective division or district,” she explained.

Fatimah said homelessness is one of the 10 main social issues that KWKPK has been focusing on dealing with.

Hence, she said the well-being of such community is also given attention, as they are helpless during this MCO period – without a place to stay and lacked access to food and personal donation as compared to normal days.

“The experience of monitoring, tracking and assisting homeless individuals during this MCO is an opportunity to reflect on our methodology, mechanism and approach to address their social intervention directory,” she said.

She stressed that the well-being of the homeless is equally impacted by the MCO that is being enforced in accordance to the Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and the Police Act 1987 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During this MCO, the homeless are tracked or rescued with the cooperation of the divisional and district Covid-19 PDRM Mobile Teams and the JKM,” added Fatimah.