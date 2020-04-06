13 profiteering notices issued during MCO – KPDNHEP

KUCHING: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sarawak has issued 13 profiteering notices during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

The ministry said in a statement that the 13 notices were out of a total of 33 profiteering notices that were issued between Jan 1 to April 6.

“Under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, ministry enforcement operations investigated as many as 212 cases involving RM17,869 worth of goods confiscated and a compound totalling RM37,500 was issued from Jan 1 to April 6,” it said.

It added that an enforcement team from KPDNHEP Sarawak had inspected premises located near Simunjan market today following a public tip-off that the price of goods sold there had increased significantly.

“During the inspection, the enforcement team found out that all premises had displayed price tags for the goods sold and the weighing machines used for business are still in good condition,” read the statement.

Nevertheless, it said businesses at Simunjan market were reminded to always adhere to regulations and not take advantage of the Covid-19 and MCO situation to increase price of goods.

The ministry stressed that they would be forced to take action on those caught for increasing price of goods indiscriminately and undertaking excessive profit margins under Section 14 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“Individuals convicted can fined up to RM100,000 or jailed not more than three years or both. For companies or organisations, they will be fined up to RM500,000 if found guilty.”

KPDNHEP Sarawak will continue to carry out monitoring and enforcement actions from time to time to ensure users in rural areas can purchase essential goods at a reasonable price.

The ministry also urged buyers to practise social distancing when shopping and to refrain from panic buying as the current stocks in the state were sufficient.

Members of the public who wish to lodge a complaint can reach the ministry via their hotline 1-800-886-800, their online complaint portal or WhatsApp (019-2794317).

Alternatively, they can visit any of the ministry’s nearest office for actions to be taken.

During this MCO period, KPDNHEP Sarawak operation rooms are open from 8am to 6pm daily and they can be reached: 082-466052 for Kuching office, 083-323836 (Sri Aman), 084-657751 (Sarikei), 084-329202 (Sibu), 084-799678 (Kapit), 086-332176 (Bintulu), 085-412862 (Miri), 085-217414 (Limbang), 084-872726 (Mukah) and 085-283650 (Lawas).