26 arrested in the last 24 hours in Sarawak for defying MCO

KUCHING: Twenty six individuals were arrested by the police in Sarawak for defying the Movement Control Order between 8am yesterday and 8am today, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

Aidi said all of them were arrested for failing to provide a valid reason to be on the road or in public places.

“The number of individuals arrested for defying MCO throughout Sarawak was 26 in the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of individuals arrested to 452 so far,” he said in a statement today.

Aidi said 261 of those arrested have been charged in court under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Regulation of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in the Infected Areas) 2020.

He added that 233 of the accused pleaded guilty, another 19 pleaded not guilty.

Aidi said 93 of the accused have been sentenced to jail, while another 60 were sentenced to jail and fined. Fifty six of the individuals were only slapped with a fine.