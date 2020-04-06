3 Bintulu budget hotels to become quarantine centres — Dr Rundi

BINTULU: Three budget hotels here will be used as quarantine centres for suspected Covid-19 cases, said Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi.

He said the three hotels will be able to accomodate 111 people at one time.

Currently, Persons Under Investigation (PUI) cases are placed at Similajau National Park.

“The medical and other relevant agencies are still conducting inspections at the hotels before they can be used as a quarantine centre,” Dr Rundi said when contacted yesterday.

The Kemena assemblyman said several other budget hotels have also been identified for the purpose, and negotiations and inspections are still ongoing.

“From now on, the entry point will be Kuching and anyone coming to Sarawak will be quarantined in Kuching and strictly no movements from district to district, unless for very critical reasons,” he added.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah recently announced that all travellers entering Sarawak, whether by land, air or sea, will be quarantined for 14 days at quarantine centres starting yesterday.

He said this was in line with the federal government’s policy where travellers who enter Kuala Lumpur would also be quarantined for 14 days.