Association: School bus operators badly affected by MCO

MIRI: Like other groups providing public transportation in the state, the Miri City School Buses Association is feeling the pinch following the closure of schools due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) to control the spread of Covid-19.

With schools being closed, deputy chairman Rusnah Abdul Hadi said school bus operators found they had no source of income, which had badly hit them financially.

“Before the MCO was enforced on March 18, the school children were actually on a week-long school break.

“After several Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the country, the government decided to enforce the MCO for 14 days from March 18 and then extended it to another two weeks until April 14 this year. During this time, most of us have no income as there is no bus fee collected from the students who used our transportation services,” she stated when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday.

Rusnah said about 100 school bus operators here had registered as members of the association, but only 54 members were still actively providing school bus service.

“Many of our members were forced to close their business operation because they were unable to compete with the illegal school bus operators in the city.

“Now with the MCO, the school bus operators feel that life is hard as they earned almost zero income for the month of March and April.”

On this concern, she really hoped that the government could look into a mechanism to assist the association, whose members are mostly women.

“Perhaps the government can also look into the welfare of the school bus operators to at least ease their financial burden.”