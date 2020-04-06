Bomba, local authorities, Health Ministry continue sanitising works in Kuching, Miri

KUCHING: The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) along with local authorities and the Health Ministry continued their sanitising work in public places around Kuching and Miri today.

Bomba Sarawak Assistant Director (Operations) Tiong Ling Hii said in a statement that the sanitising works began at 9am.

Sanitising work was carried out at Tua Pek Kong Temple, Ewe Hai Street, Carpenter Street, the Hui Sing hawker centre and Sungai Apong Market.

Apart from public places, buses or coaches that ferried passengers arriving from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to Kuching and Miri would undergo sanitisation.

“In Kuching, the sanitisation of buses will be carried out at Dormani Hotel at 5pm today (Apr 6),” Tiong said.

In Miri, Tiong said that the sanitsation works were carried out by the Miri Central Fire and Rescue Station at 10.30am.

He also explained that passengers arriving at Miri Airport from KLIA were quarantined in a quarantine centre in Miri city.

He also said that as of yesterday (Apr 5), there were 46 sanitation operations that have been conducted throughout Sarawak.