BPN: Those eligible but missing from IRB records can reapply – PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Those eligible for the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) aid, but found their names missing from the Inland Revenue Board’s (IRB) records, can reapply.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said they can make fresh online applications via IRB’s website www.hasil.gov.my.

“Fill up the information required truthfully, click send and wait for your aid payment to be deposited into your account.

“As for senior citizens who may not be well versed with how to use handphones, ask your children or grandchildren to help fill in the details,” he said when announcing the RM10 billion PRIHATIN Package for SMEs (Additional Measures) telecast live today.

A total of 8.3 million households and singles are eligible for aid under the first phase of the BPN, involving RM5.63 billion with payouts beginning today.

On March 27, Muhyiddin unveiled the RM250 billion Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (PRIHATIN) with the objective of protecting the people, supporting businesses and strengthening the economy to weather the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of the total, almost RM128 billion would be channelled to protect the people’s wellbeing, RM100 billion to support the business community, including Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) and another RM2 billion to further strengthen the country’s economy.

A sum of RM20 billion had already been allocated for a stimulus package announced on Feb 27. – Bernama