Canon remain steadfast as global leader in printing industry

SHAH ALAM: Players in the printing industry are constantly facing new challenges to maintain and grow their businesses in the face of new and competing technologies, changing market dynamics, higher demand from customers, new competitors and other factors. These realities have constantly impacted the industry’s players and have pushed them to evolve in new ways of working.

Despite the challenges, Canon Marketing (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Canon) has remained steadfast as a leader in the printing industry and has been named by global research firm IDC as the No.1 Inkjet Printer brand for 24 consecutive years and Laser Printer brand for five consecutive years in Malaysia. The result is based on findings from IDC Asia/Pacific Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker fourth quarter of 2019 (4Q19).

The IDC’s Asia/Pacific Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker provides a comprehensive view and in-depth analysis of the printer industry across the region on a quarterly basis.

In the assessment among 13 countries in Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), Canon is being recognised for its comprehensive range of high-speed inkjet printers and laser printers on its shipments and end-user revenue.

Canon Marketing Malaysia head of Consumer System Products Division Sandy Lee, said the result is a testament of Canon’s commitment to produce reliable and comprehensive solutions that help businesses and individual home users to boost workplace productivity.

“We are proud to continue receiving strong support from our customers, including small and medium enterprises, and to remain as the market leader in both the Inkjet Printer space and Laser Printer space for 24 consecutive years and five consecutive years respectively. It is certainly not an easy feat, especially in the highly competitive industry,” said Lee.

Canon, which has more than 40 models of Inkjet Printers and over 35 models of Laser Printers offered to businesses, had unveiled a suite of Inkjet Printers and Laser Printers in 2019 catered to a wide range of target market.

For the first time, Canon introduced new Monochrome printers – PIXMA GM2070 and GM4070 – which are specially designed to cater for the business-to-business market. Whereas PIXMA G5070, G6070 and G7070 models are high-end business-to-business Ink Tank printers which are more efficient, productive and cost effective, of which comes with an expanded feeding capability, auto duplex and other additional features.

Other models of home used printers – E3370, TS707, TS5370, TS6370 and TS8370 were also launched and home users can work smart with these compact All-in-One printers. These ranges are ideal for home use especially for photo printing; users can enjoy wireless operation via smart devices and the cloud with the Canon Print app.

Canon also introduced six new imageCLASS models. The imageCLASS LBP226dw, LBP228x and LBP325x Monochrome Laser Single-Function printers are ideal for small offices with the capability of printing up to 42 pages per minute with a print resolution of 1,200 x 1,200 dpi. These compact Laser Printers come with a recommended monthly printing volume of up to 7,500 pages. They also come with Gigabit ethernet, wireless, and direct connection capabilities.

Meanwhile, the imageCLASS MF445dw, MF449x and MF543x All-in-One Monochrome Laser Printers are designed to support growing businesses that require high demanding productivity levels as well as sustainable growth.

These All-in-One laser printers also come with Application Library, allowing users to store and print frequently-used forms directly from the device, or distribute documents electronically to a pre-set destination with just a tap of the button.

On the current pandemic, Canon said the situation has impacted many industries and has forced many businesses to relook at their cost structure.

Being the technology providers, offering total innovative solutions to simplify complex business processes, Canon remains committed to further develop printers that are able to support businesses’ growing needs, and provide superior customer experience.

“With the ongoing outbreak, businesses – more than ever – need to be more conscious with their operating costs. We believe having all-in-one multifunction printers will certainly help many businesses to sustain and achieve operational efficiency during current workplace mobility and we believe in working together for a common good, guided by ‘kyosei’ philosophy,” added Lee.