Chai: Govt must have valid reasons to give exemption to Sama Jaya factories to continue operations

KUCHING: There must be valid reasons for the government to give exemption to the factories in Sama Jaya High Tech Park here to carry on their operations at minimal level during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, said Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) secretary general Jonathan Chai.

“If those factories were given the green light to operate, I think the decision was made by Miti (Ministry of International Trade and Industry) instead of the state government,” he told The Borneo Post today when asked to comments on the remarks made by Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen yesterday.

Chai said based on the guidelines, the factories in the park were only allowed to operate at minimal level.

He opined that minimal operation and business activities in the park was understandable since it concerned the global supply chain.

“Given that the manufacturing sector, in particular the electrical and electronic sector integrates with global supply chains, MCO’s inflicted disruptions will not only cause loss of sales through orders’ diversion but also ‘collateral damage’ on a permanent basis,” he said.

He noted that Wuhan in China and Singapore did not shut down their production plants during their lockdown period.

“And I was given to understand that certain electronic factories in Penang also continue their operation during this time (MCO period),” he said.

Chai added: “Having said that, the government must ensure that all the guidelines of operation and hygiene are strictly observed by these manufacturers to ensure that all the efforts to combat the outbreak of the virus (Covid-19) would not be wasted during the MCO period.”

The MCO enforced from March 18 to April 14 is the government’s initiative to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In a press statement yesterday, Chong called upon the Sarawak government not to compromise the effectiveness of the MCO by granting exemption to factories in the park to continue their operations.

“The state government should stop the factories in Sama Jaya High Tech Park from further continuing their production and business activities. These factories are not in the list of essential services but have been enjoying exemption from the Sarawak state government since the MCO first took effect from March 18,” said the Democratic Action Party (DAP) lawmaker.