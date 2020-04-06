College urgently needs food supply

MIRI: Thirty-six students and teachers of Malaysian Gospel College (Maktab Injil Malaysia – MIM) at Buduk Nur in Ba Kelalan urgently need food assistance as their supply has run out due to the restriction imposed under the Movement Control Order (MCO).

PBB Ba Kelalan chairman Tadan Arun said currently Buduk Nur villagers are helping out MIM by donating daily necessities comprising rice, cooking oil and some canned foodstuff and if the situation continued the students and teachers would face more hardship.

“Fast relief in the form of food assistance is needed as MIM is now depending on rice and daily essentials from the villagers here,” Tadan shared yesterday.

He thus hoped that government agencies and non-governmental organisations would come forward and render the much-needed help to the students and teachers.

He added that assistance of rice and some foodstuff from Lawas member of Parliament Datuk Henry Sum Agong had been received by the villagers in Ba Kelalan but MIM was not included.

However, he said, they were not sure if all the people in Ba Kelalan, numbering over 1,200, had received the special aid from the MP.

He urged Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian to go to the ground and help his community in the state constituency.

He said so far villagers there had not received assistance from Baru after Pakatan Harapan lost the federal government to Perikatan Nasional.

“This is no time for politicking. Please come forward and help or give food assistances,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said villagers together with the Malaysian police and army at the Ba Kelalan border in collaboration with the Indonesian army, immigration personnel jointly conducted an operation to bar outside people from entering their respective areas at the border.

He said villagers had also put up a banner on the Malaysian-Indonesian border banning outsiders from entering Ba Kelalan.