Covid-19: MOH announces 236 recoveries, highest in a single day

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health today announced 236 fully recovered cases, the highest number ever recorded in a single day.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the cumulative number of Covid-19 patients who have fully recovered and discharged to 1,241.

“This is 32.72 per cent of the total number of cases,” he told a daily media conference on the development of Covid-19 here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said as at noon today, 131 new cases have been reported, bringing the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Malaysia to 3,793 cases. – Bernama

