Covid-19: Muhyiddin calls on people to remain resilient, continue obeying MCO

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today called on the people to remain resilient and continue obeying the Movement Control Order (MCO) to help the country fight Covid-19.

He said the challenges posed by the coronavirus were not something that could not be handled by the people in the country.

“To my fellow Malaysians, let us remember that we are inherently resilient, individually capable and collectively strong to face these uncertain times.

“Let us strengthen our resolve and stay committed to our fight against Covid-19. Let us stay the course and follow all orders made under the MCO.

“It is difficult, but certainly not impossible. Stay strong, stay healthy, InsyaAllah we will succeed. Remember, after the rain, comes the sun. And better days will be here again.”

Muhyiddin said this when announcing the additional stimulus package of RM10 billion for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to ease their current difficulties.

The first phase of the MCO was implemented from March 18 to 31, while the second phase is in force from April 1 to 14 in a bid to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said he understood the pressure felt by the people after having to stay at home for the past three weeks in compliance with the MCO.

In fact, he said he was aware that some people had been forced to change their daily routines, while others had to stay away from their families and loved ones.

“We leave our hobbies, we leave our jobs, we miss our friends and families. In short, we live a very different life now and sometimes we do feel the pressure,” he said.

Muhyiddin also noted that various antics and creative activities had been shared by the people on social media just to ease their boredom.

“I saw on social media that husbands have begun wearing their wives’ baju kelawar (kaftan). Some play a bicycle in their house, some turn my speech into a song. I just hope they are just being playful and this is just temporary,” he said.

The prime minister said the people have their own way of coping with this COVID-19 situation and that he strongly believed that God will not test or burden anyone more than they can handle.

Muhyiddin ended his speech by expressing his appreciation and gratitude to the frontliners who are still discharging their duties with a high degree of dedication, as well as in a professional and trustworthy manner. – Bernama