Covid-19: Nine new positive cases detected in Sarawak, total at 273

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded another nine new positive cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) today, bringing the total number of cases to Sarawak in 273 cases since the first positive case was reported on March 13.

No deaths were recorded in the state today.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said that of the nine cases, eight cases are treated at Sarawak General Hospital and one case at Bintulu Hospital.

“Today, a total of 76 new cases of Person Under Investigation (PUI) are reported, making it a cumulative total of 1,705 cases.

“From the total, 1,358 cases were negative and 74 PUI cases are still pending laboratory results,” he said in a press conference to give daily update on Covid-19 today.

Abdul Karim further informed that the total PUI cases in Kuching District Monday is 56 cases, the highest for the day.

“Eight of the Kuching PUI cases were screened at the Youth and Sports Complex while 48 cases were screened at the Sarawak General Hospital.

“In Samarahan there are eight PUI; three each in Serian, Miri and Bintulu; two in Bau and one in Simunjan one,” he said.

To date, Sarawak has recorded 12 deaths due to the disease

According to data released by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee after the press conference, 34 of confirmed cases have fully recovered and were discharged from hospital.

It also said Kuching and Kota Samarahan are categorised as Red Zones, while Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang are Yellow Zones and Kapit is the only Green Zone so far with no positive and PUI cases so far.

Red Zones are districts with more than 40 cases.

With the number of positive Covid-19 cases from Kota Samarahan on the rise, Abdul Karim said there is a need to tighten the Movement Control Order (MCO) in that district now that it has entered Phase 2.

“Cases in Kota Samarahan are increasing rapidly, therefore more stringent steps are needed to ensure that the spread of the disease can be curbed,” he added.

The breakdown of positive cases according to areas in Kuching, Kota Samarahan and Padawan provided by the State Disaster Management Committee are as below: