Dr Sim urges roadshow participants to come forward to be tested for Covid-19

KUCHING: Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian is urging participants of Sarawak Islamic Council’s “Wawasan Ummah Gemilang roadshow” in Samarahan to come forward to be assessed and tested for Covid-19.

In a Facebook post early today, Dr Sim shared an announcement from Samarahan Divisional Health Office that calls on those who attended the roadshow at Kota Samarahan Civic Centre on March 10 to go for screening.

The screening facility is held at Kota Samarahan Civic Centre and is open from 8.30am to 11am and 1pm to 3pm everyday including weekends.

“Pls come forwards (sic) to be assessed and tested. No stigma. No fear. Definitely not your fault. No politics.

“But you can save yourself, your family, fellow Sarawakians and stop Covid-19 in Sarawak heading towards Italy, Spain, UK or USA,” Dr Sim posted.

Besides the religious roadshow participants, others including those who had contact with the SMK Kota Samarahan cluster, the Good News Fellowship cluster and any individual who had contact with Covid-19 patients are also urged to come forward to be tested.