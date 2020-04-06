Five undergoing 14-day quarantine at Sibu Diocesan Pastoral Centre

SIBU: Five individuals are undergoing a 14-day quarantine at Sibu Diocesan Pastoral Centre in Jalan Kemuyang here.

According to Sibu Resident Charles Siaw, they arrived from Kota Kinabalu and Labuan via Miri to Sibu.

“Four were sent to Sibu Diocesan Pastoral Centre yesterday, while another one was sent there today,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today..

The Sibu Diocesan Pastoral Centre is the second Covid-19 quarantine centre after the Kemuyang Youth Camp.

Siaw pointed out that the centre, which started operation last week, can accommodate 60 persons.

Last week, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said all travellers entering Sarawak, be it by land, air or sea, would be placed under quarantine for 14 days at quarantine centres starting April 5.

He had said this was in line with the federal government’s policy where travellers who enter Kuala Lumpur would also be quarantined for 14 days.

Separately, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided that several more businesses can open during the current Movement Control Order (MCO) period, albeit on periodic basis.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has said the businesses include hardware shops, shops selling agriculture input (fertiliser/ poison/ animal feed) and shops selling spare parts for agriculture and industrial machinery.

These kind of shops are allowed two open twice a week on Tuesday and Thursday from 7am to 7pm

On this, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting in his Facebook post today, hoped the owners of these shops would not take this as an indication of going back to normal business ways.

“I would like the owners to consider – keeping their staff level to a minimum, crowd control measures strictly in place, supply staff with face masks and hand sanitisers and reduce personal contact by taking orders through communications tools.

“This will reduce risk of contracting virus and spread thereafter,” Ting stressed.