Lee: 94 people who arrived in Miri ordered to undergo 14-day quarantine

MIRI: A total of 94 people who arrived in Miri from Labuan and Kuala Lumpur via flight yesterday have been ordered to undergo a mandatory 14-days quarantine at several quarantine centres in the city.

This was revealed by state Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin who chaired a meeting with the divisional State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) earlier today.

“Twenty-four people were passengers arriving from Labuan while the remaining 68 were from Kuala Lumpur.

“They had been ordered to undergo quarantine in two hotels here which have been identified by the committee,” Lee said in a press statement today.

According to Lee, the passengers were those asymptomatic and have been screened based on the Ministry of Health (MOH) procedures.

“A total of six major hotels has expressed their willingness to become quarantine centres with a capacity of 700 rooms for 700 occupants.

“All passengers arriving from Kuala Lumpur and Labuan will be directed straight into these hotels for their 14-day quarantine,” he said.

Lee also pointed out that in view of the state government’s effort to break the Covid-19 chain, it has limited number of flights from outside Sarawak to Miri.

Flights from Labuan, he said, have been limited to three flights weekly, which is every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

As for flights from Kuala Lumpur, Lee said, there will only two flights weekly, which is every Thursday and Sunday.

On another note, Lee said the buses that are used to transport the passengers from Miri Airport to their hotels will be sanitised daily as a preventative measure to stop the spread of Covid-19.