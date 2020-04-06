Malaysians working in Singapore need Covid-19-free status to return – Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians working in Singapore will only be allowed to return home after being certified free of Covid-19 by the Singapore government, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this was part of the agreement reached earlier between the two countries, which requires Malaysians working in the republic to pass health screening before they would be allowed to return.

“There are some changes to the agreement whereby the working group involving the Human Resources Ministry will discuss certain new terms. InsyaAllah (God willing), the Foreign Ministry will announce it tomorrow.

“For now, we do not allow our citizens to enter (return to) our country,” he told a press conference after a special Cabinet meeting here today. – Bernama

