Man detained after ramming into police roadblock post

BINTULU: A 49-year-old man remains in police lock-up following his arrest for speeding past a roadblock and in the process, ramming into a checkpoint post, at Jalan Tun Hussein Onn here last Friday night.

Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said the man would remain in police detention until April 8, to assist in the investigation.

He said in the 11.40pm incident, his men and some members of the armed forces were conducting a roadblock in connection with the Movement Control Order (MCO), when a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle sped past them before crashing into the checkpoint post.

“The 4WD driver attempted to escape, prompting the police to chase after him.

“Eventually, he was stopped several kilometres from the scene,” he said, adding that after preliminary investigation, the man was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

Zulkipli said the investigation would be run under Section 26(2) of Police Act 1967/186 of Penal Code; Section 336 of Penal Code; Section 11(1) of Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) 2020; and also Section 45 of Road Transport Act 1987.