Naroden: Don’t panic, be patient with food supply during MCO

KUCHING: Members of the public should not panic but instead remain patient with regards to food supplies during the Movement Control Order (MCO), says Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais.

Naroden, who is also a member of the Food Supply Chain Committee, said the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) had assured that the supplies were under control and sufficient for every division, district, villages and even for rural areas.

Under the ministry, he asserted that there were 800 Point Of Sales stationed in rural and suburban areas, consisting of grocery stores selling basic items registered under KPDNHEP.

“The delivery of the items were also controlled by the ministry from time to time, depending on demands and supplies or in accordance to the demands made from the areas,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He explained that the POS purchase the items from wholesalers located in nearby towns, of which the supplier would then deliver the items to restock the POS as instructed by the ministry to ensure the community in the area can purchase their needed items

Aside from the POS, he added there were also grocery stores not under KPDNHEP where all of their items were purchased directly from their respective suppliers.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had allocated RM200,000 for each of the state constituencies through their respective divisional and district disaster committees to purchase the basic food items.

However, Naroden reminded that the purchase and supply done by the committees were not as easy as they need to abide by the standard operating procedures (SOPs), even though the state Finance Secretary allows the committees to purchase directly through the Emergency Procurement during MCO.

“Be reminded that all purchases should be made in accordance to the existing SOPs so that it will not clash with those from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC),” he added.

Naroden also gave his assurance to wholesalers that payments were guaranteed, although it will require more time to process.