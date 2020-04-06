No cardiologists at Sarawak Heart Centre tested positive for Covid-19, says Health Dept director

KUCHING: Sarawak Health Department director Dr Chin Zin Hing has clarified that a Sarawak Heart Centre cardiologist suspected of being infected with Covid-19 is tested negative of the virus.

He said in a statement today that although the cardiologist’s Immunoglobulin G (IgG) test indicated positive in the initial test, the later polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which was more accurate, showed that he was negative of the virus.

“These went subsequently for PCR testing and the results were negative. Therefore, no cardiologists at Sarawak Heart Centre were tested positive for the virus,” Dr Chin said on the IgG test of the cardiologist.

He was responding to a comment by Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian who yesterday said a fellow cardiologist’s IgG test showed positive result, which led the minister to undergo testing himself after he and several other state ministers were instructed by the Health Department to undergo self-quarantine following recent contact with a person later confirmed to be Covid-19 positive on Friday.

On Friday, Assistant Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil was tested positive for Covid-19, and had been admitted to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) on Thursday night.

Dr Jerip, who is also Mambong assemblyman, had said that he contracted the disease through contact with someone in the Good News Fellowship Conference Church cluster.

Before that, two other Sarawakian MPs from Democratic Action Party (DAP), namely Sarikei MP Andrew Wong and Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, had also tested positive for Covid-19.

On Saturday, Kota Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang tested positive for the disease.