No death due to Covid-19 at PPR Harmoni, Sandakan – Dr Christina

KOTA KINABALU: There is no death due to the Covid-19 outbreak at the Taman Harmoni People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Sandakan, said Sabah Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

“The news that was viraled through the Whatsapp application on the death due to Covid-19 at the PPR is not true,” she said in a statement today.

On the Covid-19 infection in Sabah, Dr Christina said 13 new cases were reported yesterday, comprising five cases in Kota Kinabalu; Kinabatangan (three); Penampang (two) and one each in Tuaran, Beaufort and Kunak.

This brings to a total of 238 cases of Covid-19 in the state as of yesterday, she said, adding that 34 of them have recovered from the illness as of April 4.

She said one death due to Covid-19 was reported at Keningau Hospital last April 4, bringing the total number of death due to the virus in Sabah to two.

Meanwhile, she expressed the department’s appreciation and gratitude to all quarters for their contribution of personal protection equipment (PPE).

She said the use of PPE in health facilities has increased drastically since the Covid-19 outbreak, with an estimated 1,500 to 2,000 units of PPE used in hospitals per day and 3,000 units by health clinics. – Bernama