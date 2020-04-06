NSC to decide on operational status of all business premises

PUTRAJAYA: The decision on the operational status of businesses, factories and any such premises during the Movement Control Order now comes under the jurisdiction of the National Security Council (NSC).

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the NSC had absolute power to do so by taking into account the current situation of the country, which is facing the Covid-19 crisis.

“On normal days, local authorities can use their power whether to allow any industrial or business premises to be opened, including workshops and others. But these are not normal times, so now only the NSC can issue orders and standard operating procedures (SOP),” he told reporters after a special Cabinet meeting today.

As such, Ismail Sabri, who is also the Defence Minister, hoped that all decisions involving states or districts would be streamlined with the federal government’s.

Previously, Selangor allowed vehicle service centres and spare parts shops to operate from 9 am to 4 pm daily for emergency purposes only during the second phase of the MCO, which began on April 1.

The Sabah government, meanwhile, allowed tyre shops and workshops to operate between 8 am and 2 pm every Monday, Wednesday and Friday only.

The NSC had earlier announced that nine non-essential services, like car workshops, would only be allowed to operate at a minimum scale during the MCO. – Bernama