Over 6,000 households in Padungan, Pending, Batu Lintang, Kota Sentosa to receive food aid – Tan Kai

KUCHING: The state government has begun delivering food aid in stages to four state constituencies here since Apr 5.

Political secretary to the Chief Minister Tan Kai said the service centres in Padungan, Pending, Batu Lintang and Kota Sentosa have submitted the names of more than 6,000 households who will receive the aid.

“In addition, the Batu Kawa service centre, even before the implementation of the food aid, had started to deliver food aid to 2,130 households,” he said in a statement today.

Tan said that even though the delivery should be done on a mass scale, those who involved in the delivery process should ensure that they do not contribute to the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) as that would defeat the purpose of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“If we don’t manage the Covid-19 pandemic well, there will be more Sarawakians infected and (more will) die due to the virus than starvation,” he added.