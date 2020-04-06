RM2.3 mln in controlled goods seized so far this year — KPDNHEP S’wak

KUCHING: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has seized about RM2.3 million worth of goods and issued RM16,000 in compounds for offences under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 up until April 4 this year.

Its Sarawak enforcement section head Mohd Hanizam Kechek said these enforcement actions were part of the ministry’s efforts in making sure a stable supply of controlled items such as sugar, cooking oil and flour, especially during this Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“KPDNHEP Sarawak is currently carrying out daily inspections at main business premises such as markets, main suppliers, mini markets, convenience stores and other premises,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said from Jan 1 to April 4, the ministry has inspected 12,754 premises in urban and rural areas, with 387 cases being investigated and a total of RM71,150 in compounds issued.

Of the 387 cases, 43 involved violations under the Control of Supplies Act, he added.

Mohd Hanizam disclosed that during an operation on April 2, ministry personnel had inspected a business premises located along Jalan Kuching-Serian as well as areas in Siburan.

“During the operation, we discovered a wholesaler who did not keep a stock book regarding the selling of controlled goods such as sugar, cooking oil and flour,” he said, adding the business is suspected to have breached the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

Individual found guilty of violating the Control of Supplies Act 1961 face being fined up to RM1 million or jailed not more than three years or both, while companies or organisations can be fined up to RM3 million.

“The ministry would like to urge businesses not to take advantage of the Movement Control Order and to always keep track of transactions to enable the ministry to monitor such sale of goods to buyers,” said Mohd Hanizam.

Members of the public who wish to lodge a complaint can reach the ministry via its hotline 1-800-886-800 or file their complaint online at http://e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my or via WhatsApp at 019-2794317.

Alternatively, the public can also visit any of the ministry’s nearest office.

During this MCO period, KPDNHEP Sarawak operations rooms are open from 8am to 6pm dail. They can be reached on 082-466052 (Kuching), 083-323836 (Sri Aman), 084-657751 (Sarikei), 084-329202 (Sibu), 084-799678 (Kapit), 086-332176 (Bintulu), 085-412862 (Miri), 085-217414 (Limbang), 084-872726 (Mukah) and 085-283650 (Lawas).