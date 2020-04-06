RMAF: Four deliveries of essential food supplies made to Long Lellang, Patik, Ba Lai today

KUCHING: A Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) EC 725 AP helicopter made four deliveries of essential food supplies to locations deep in the rural areas of Sarawak today.

According to RMAF on their Facebook page, the deliveries were to ease the burden of residents in those areas who were affected by Movement Control Order (MCO).

Two sets of crew members from the Fifth Squadron of the Air Force participated in the operations.

Deliveries of essential food supplies were made to Long Lellang, Patik and Ba Lai today, with efforts to load the helicopter with essential food supplies started as early as 7am at Miri Airport.

Meanwhile, on Sunday (Apr 5), four deliveries of essential food supplies were carried out by the Fifth Squadron to Bario, Sarawak.

“It is hope the social responsibility carried out by the Air Force and Malaysian Armed Forces can enabled the public to obey the Movement Control Order that was issued to contain the spread of Covid-19,” RMAF said.