Rubber production incentive activated for March 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB) has activated the Rubber Production Incentive (IPG) for March 2020, and smallholders may apply for the IPG payments from April 1-30, 2020.

In a statement today, the MRB said the payments are based on a cuplump payment of 55 sen per kilogramme (kg) for the peninsular, 90 sen per kg for Sabah and 70 sen per kg for Sarawak.

In March 2020, the average farmgate rubber price for cuplumps stood at RM1.95 per kg in Peninsular Malaysia, RM1.60 per kg in Sabah and RM1.80 in Sarawak.

The MRB said starting from January 2020, the IPG will be activated if the average monthly SMR 20 Free on Board (FOB) price is at RM6.10 per kg, or when the farmgate price goes below RM2.50 per kg. – Bernama