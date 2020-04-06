Sarawakian maker communities turn to digital technology to support frontliners during Covid-19

KUCHING: The Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) through its Digital Village Unit has brought together diverse maker communities in the state to expand their initiatives in their support to the medical frontliners in the state.

According to SMA in a press release today, the maker communities were made up of various organisations such as startups, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), social enterprises (SE), STEM educators, non-profit organisations and various individuals throughout Sarawak.

They were currently producing face shields using 3D printers and laser cutters as these equipment are crucial in safeguarding frontliners from any potential infection to comply to the droplet precaution control.

“With the strength of more than 100 volunteers making the PPEs in their own homes, the community aims at producing 10,000 units of various types of PPEs in the first run. This include ventilators and intubation shields for anaesthetists,” it said, adding that they were also collecting donations to supply frontliners with gloves, N95 masks and thermos.

Meanwhile, SMA general manager Dr Zaidi Razak said that as a leading player in the digital economy ecosystem, SMA was proud to see the strong spirit of volunteerism among the talented community in this crisis.

“Their capability drives home the point of the inherent empowering and scalability of technology to solve problems that require quick turnaround time.

“These efforts highlight how important access to digital technology and education can do in helping the community and country as a whole,” said SMA general manager Dr Zaidi Razak.