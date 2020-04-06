Second death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded its second novel coronavirus (Covid-19) death yesterday, while 13 new positive cases were detected, bringing the total number of cases to 238.

The deceased was the sole Covid-19 patient reported in Tambunan, who was a 66-year-old man with a medical history of diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease.

Health director general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the patient was admitted to Keningau Hospital on March 26 and succumbed to the coronavirus on Saturday (April 4) at 9.36pm.

He was one of the four deaths announced by Dr Noor Hisham in a press conference yesterday.

Two more deaths were reported in Sarawak, involving a 72-year-old man and a 53-year-old man, and one in Kuala Lumpur involving a 68-year-old man.

The first Covid-19 death in Sabah was reported in Tawau, involving a 58-year-old man, who attended the Sri Petaling Mosque tabligh gathering. He died on March 20.

On Saturday, the Sabah Health Department had denied a viral message circulating on WhatsApp claiming that there was a death due to Covid-19 recorded in Beaufort.

“The information is not true,” said its director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

Meanwhile, Sabah recorded 13 new positive cases as of yesterday (April 5), bringing the total to 238. One patient has recovered from Covid-19, making the total recoveries to 34.

Kota Kinabalu registered an increase of five new cases, followed by Kinabatangan (3), Penampang (2) and one case each in Tuaran, Beaufort and Kunak.

As of yesterday, Tawau still has the highest number of cases in the State (67), followed by Lahad Datu (38), Kota Kinabalu (34), Sandakan (19), Tuaran (17), Kinabatangan (17), Beaufort (9), Kunak (8), Putatan (7), Penampang (6), Kota Belud (5), Sipitang (4), Papar (2), Ranau (2), Semporna (2) and Tambunan (1).

Sabah is currently having the fifth highest number of positive cases, behind Selangor (943), Kuala Lumpur (622), Johor (438) and Sarawak (261).