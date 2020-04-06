Six premises gazetted as quarantine centres

KOTA KINABALU: Institut Latihan Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia (ILKKM) in Bukit Padang, Akademi Bomba Sepanggar Kota Kinabalu and Politeknik Kota Kinabalu have been gazetted as quarantine centres for Person Under Surveillance (PUS) for Covid-19 in the state capital.

Whereas Monaco Boutique Hotel in Sadong Jaya, Ming Garden Hotel & Residences and Pan Borneo Hotel, Putatan have also been gazetted as quarantine centres, said State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong.

Safar who is the Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre chairman, said all six premises were gazetted under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342), by the Health Ministry and are ready to accept PUS.

All the centres with the exception of Ming Garden Hotel & Residences and Pan Borneo Hotel are operational and have PUS utilising the services and premises.

ILKKM, he disclosed, consists of two fenced-up blocks with the capacity of 51 units of rooms in Block 2 and 40 units in Block 3. He added that 50 units come with attached bathroom and the remaining 41 units have sharing bathroom.

Each unit is equipped with a bed, mattress, study table, fan and chair.

Safar added that Celcom will be installing 10 units of WiFi routers in ILKKM soon.

The Akademi Bomba Sepanggar, he said, has 38 hostel rooms equipped with beds, mattresses, study table, chair and fan. The bathroom and toilet are on sharing basis.

All 38 rooms here are occupied with PUS, said Safar, adding that Politeknik Kota Kinabalu has 13 dormitory rooms also equipped with beds, mattresses, study table, chairs, fans and attached bathroom with toilet.

All 13 rooms are fully occupied too as Politeknik Kota Kinabalu serves as a family quarantine centre.

“The service provided for the PUS in all three centres include four daily meals, medical checkup and counselling. They will undergo a daily health status check-up at 9am by a paramedic.

“Each centre has a medical officer based there who will ensure that those who have acute or chronic medical condition like hypertension and diabetes are looked after.

“Psychological support service is also provided where a counselor will call and speak to each and everyone quarantined at the centres,” said Safar, adding that all expenses are borne by the government.

Monaco Boutique Hotel, he said, has 40 air-conditioned rooms with attached bathroom and WiFi. All are occupied and all PUS will undergo scheduled health check, medical services and pyschosocial support service.

All meals are provided by the hotel and law enforcers like the Health Ministry, PDRM, army and Rela have been entrusted with the responsibility of enforcing the Movement Control Order (MCO) on the PUS so that they or their family members do not leave or enter the premises during the duration of quarantine.

“Opening of new quarantine centres will be determined by the Health Ministry from time to time,” he said.