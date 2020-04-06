SLS calls for proportionate, fair approach to MCO cases

KOTA KINABALU: Amid the unprecedented environment that the community finds itself under the Movement Control Order (MCO) in response to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the Sabah Law Society (SLS) urges the enforcement authorities to exercise a proportionate and fair approach to all movement control cases.

In so doing, there should be a move away from an approach that focuses on punishment to one that facilitates the implementation of MCO, said its president, Roger Chin.

He said the police as one of the frontliners together with those working in the public health field have an extremely important role in ensuring compliance with the MCO.

In this respect, he said the SLS is of the view that it is necessary to strike a balance between reprimanding those who willfully flout the law under the MCO and those that are having difficulty adapting to this new but restrictive landscape and lifestyle.

For instance, in the absence of clear and express guidelines, it would be more appropriate for the authorities concerned to issue a warning and guide those who are exercising or playing a particular sport in their own private compound rather than arrest and charge the individuals involved. There must be reasonableness and a genuine attempt to secure compliance as well as taking into account the type and gravity of the offences under the MCO when deciding on the need to take matters further in law enforcement.

For those that are justifiably arrested and charged, Chin said the SLS would advocate for either binding over, fines or community service being imposed rather than passing sentences that are custodial in nature.

Incarceration may only serve to exacerbate the contagion of Covid-19 in confined areas such as lock-ups, prisons and detention centres.

“Whilst no preparation to overcome the Covid-19 virus can be perfect and complete as we grapple with this pandemic, effective communication, understanding and compliance of the law and regulations must be adhered to. Similarly, we must avoid draconian, overly bureaucratic or authoritarian approaches to the management and enforcement of the MCO.

“Ultimately, flexibility is crucial as the relevant authorities will have to make many difficult decisions as they attempt to provide the best service they can in a challenging environment,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added in this environment, where news spreads extremely quickly and facts are sometimes liable to distortion, care must be taken to avoid actions that might be perceived as being biased against any particular class or group of persons.

The SLS subscribes to what Lise Kingo the CEO of the United Nations Global Compact said on 16.03.2020 in relation to Covid-19, “In the meantime, we must act together to slow its spread and look out for each other, not least those who are most at risk – the elderly and the sick, the poor and the marginalized. Also, we must pay close attention to those most vulnerable to its economic impact: small businesses, workers in the supply chain and women, who often shoulder a disproportionate burden of care.”

The SLS joins hands in solidarity with the rakyat during these turbulent times and re-emphasizes that legal advice is available from volunteer SLS members as stated in their earlier press statement dated 27.03.2020, if in doubt please do not hesitate to contact the SLS at www.sabahlawsociety.org accordingly.