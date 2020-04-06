Stop works at Sama Jaya factories to ensure effectiveness of MCO — Chong

KUCHING: Sarawak government has been urged not to compromise on the effectiveness of the Movement Control Order (MCO) by giving exemption to factories in Sama Jaya High Tech Park.

In making this call yesterday, Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the state government should issue stop work order to the companies at the park, given that Kuching had been declared a red zone of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The state government should stop the factories in Sama Jaya High Tech Park from further continuing their production and business activities. These factories are not in the list of essential services but have been enjoying exemption from the Sarawak state government since the MCO first took effect from March 18,” he said in a press statement.

Chong, who is Stampin MP, said the factories in the park continued to operate daily, with hundreds and even thousands of workers travelling in and out of the area, who would then be in contact with their family members after work.

The factories operating in the park, he pointed out, are mostly multinational companies (MNCs).

“They have the financial ability to temporarily stop production and continue paying their workers’ salaries. They are definitely not in the essential service sectors as most are involved in electronics sector,” he said.

Unlike the local micro, small and medium entrepreneurs who lacked the financial muscle, he said those MNCs were in a better financial position to stop operation and continue paying their workers.

Chong felt that it made no sense that while most of the local entrepreneurs and businesses were subject to the MCO, trying to flatten the Covid-19 infection curve and suffering in the process, those MNCs were given the privilege of continuing to operate, exposing their workers and other Kuchingites to possible infection of Covid-19.

“The Sarawak GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) government is actually giving priority to the financial interest of these MNCs over the health issue of the people of Sarawak,” he lamented.

As such, Chong called on the Sarawak government to immediately stop the factory operations in the park.