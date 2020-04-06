Three persons including juvenile charged with disobeying MCO

SIBU: Three persons including a juvenile girl were charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today for failing to adhere to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Mohd Khairol Azhar, 31, of Sri Aman who was produced before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura was slapped with RM 1,000 fine, in default of one month’s jail for travelling from Jalan Bukit Assek to Jalan Hardin which is an Infected area without a valid purpose at about 9.15pm on April 4.

The offence comes under Regulations 3(1) of the Prevention & Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 which provides for a fine of up to RM 1,000 or six months’ jail or both, if convicted.

He was also fined RM1,500, in default of one month’s jail for another offence of failing to provide an authorised identification document during inspection by the police, thereby committing an offence under Regulations 25(1)(n) National Registration Regulations 1990.

The offence carries a maximum jail term of three years or RM 20,000 fine or both, if convicted.

In a separate courtroom, two other accused, Stanley Kameron, 23, of Sibujaya and a juvenile girl from Kanowit whose name was withheld were jointly charged with MCO violation.

Magistrate Muhammad Faizal fined Stanley RM1,000, in default one month’s jail, whereas sentencing for the 17-year-old girl was deferred pending the probation report on her.

Her case is to be further mention on May 6, and was granted to be released on RM500 bail.

They were found committing the offence along Jalan Foochow at about 1.15am on April 2.

Based on the evidence and the police investigation, the two accused have committed an offence under Regulation of 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.