Three red zones record more than 300 cases

KUALA LUMPUR: One red zone location in Kuala Lumpur and another two in Selangor recorded more than 300 positive cases of Covid-19, the highest number in an area so far, according to the Ministry of Health’s National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).

In a statement posted on Telegram application, CPRC said the areas comprised Lembah Pantai District in Kuala Lumpur with 367 cases, while two districts in Selangor, namely Petaling and Hulu Langat, had 308 and 307 cases respectively.

“If there is a sudden increase in cases in one area, Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) would be implemented to prevent the infection from spreading,” the statement said.

The number of red zones identified remains 17 districts and so far, there is no increase, it said.

Other red zone districts, which the number of confirmed Covid-19 positive cases exceeds 41, are Kepong and Titiwangsa in the federal capital; Gombak and Klang in Selangor; Batu Pahat, Johor Bahru and Kluang in Johor.

Hilir Perak and Kinta in Perak; Kota Bharu, Kelantan; Tawau, Sabah; Kuching, Sarawak; Jerantut, Pahang as well as Seremban, Negeri Sembilan. — Bernama