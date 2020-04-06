US jobless claims doubles amidst Covid-19 struggle

Fundamental outlook

WORLDWIDE, the number of confirmed Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases has risen above a million with US recording the highest number of cases of more than 200,000. Jobless claims doubled to 6.6 million in the week ended March 28. The ISM manufacturing index for March grew at 49.1 and contracted below 50 benchmark.

US non-farm payroll contracted 701,000 in March due to the rapid, massive spread across the country, making it the worst payroll figure since March 2009. Unemployment rate rose to 4.4 per cent in the same month. Dow closed at 360 points lower on Friday.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump tweeted that he has talked to Russia and Saudi Arabia to stop the oil prices war and hope they will agree to a production cut by 10 million barrels daily. WTI Crude prices jumped 20 per cent to US$25 per barrel following the news. The market closed at US$29 per barrel level before the weekend.

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented that US must also follow the supply cut by 10 million barrels target per day should there be an agreement with OPEC to reduce global production. Most traders remain sceptical that the oil prices will sustain at current level in the second quarter (2Q).

Top IMF officials lamented that the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact is stronger than the 2008 financial crisis and the economy is undoubtedly entering a recession. European countries have faced huge economic setbacks after being hit by the pandemic since February.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen traded sideways from 107 to 110 last week. The market will probably remain in this range for the coming week. This is a crucial range and breaking beyond in either direction will lead a new trend thereafter. Risk control is advised.

Euro/US dollar fell off 1.11 tops to 1.080 bottoms last week as the dollar recovered. We reckon the trend will make a mild recovery but limit to the 1.0750 to 1.10. The dollar index (USDX) has become an essential factor in leading the inverse direction of the euro from now on. Stay focus in observing the correlation of these two instruments.

British pound/US dollar showed strong resistance at 1.24 to 1.245. We foresee the initial range will be tight from 1.22 to 1.245 but piercing beneath the support will lead a new bearish sentiment in the market. Our next secondary support lies at 1.20 should there be a downward trend.

WTI Crude prices climbed last week after the tweets by President Trump in persuading the OPEC and Russia to end the price war. However, no agreement has been reached before the weekend. We expect strong selling forces to emerge above US$32 per barrel in case of a further rise. Downside support is identified at US$25 per barrel for the time being while we expect whipsaw movements.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives dropped in demand as profit-taking activity rose. Bullish sentiment has been digested and the market might test the RM2,200 per metric tonne again this week. June Futures contract settled at RM2,245 per metric tonne on Friday. The trend is temporarily supported at RM2,200 per metric tonne and contained in a sideways trend below RM2,340 per metric tonne. Heavy buying is expected in the RM2,150 to RM2,200 per metric tonne region.

Gold prices have been limited to US$1,570 to US$1,640 per ounce range lately. We project the trend is prone to fall again and re-test the aforementioned support. We project the yellow metal will swing in large range in 2Q with strong support rising at US$1,520 per ounce. Traders are reminded to adopt a cautious risk control.

Silver prices traded in a small range last week while supported above US$13.80 per ounce. Being constricted inside the range from US$13.80 to US$14.80 per ounce region, it is crucial to observe the trend in piercing beyond this range. Upon extending beyond this target range, we our next target is at US$13 per ounce or US$16 per ounce in case the market movement moves in either direction.

Dar Wong has 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at [email protected]