Action can be taken against people who record roadblocks – IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Individuals who make video recordings or take photographs of police personnel on duty at roadblocks with the intention of giving a negative perception on the social media will face stern action, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said this was an irresponsible action and contravened the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“I want to stress that police presence at the roadblocks throughout the country is not conducted for the fun of curbing movement or to inconvenience the public.

“They are carrying out a noble mission with the objective of breaking the COVID-19 infection chain to save the people,” he told Bernama at Bukit Aman here.

Abdul Hamid said the police personnel at the roadblocks were exposed to the risk of COVID-19 infection.

“Individuals who do that (record and take photographs with the intention of casting a bad image on the police) are strongly reminded that there are many parties who are keeping their eye on you and waiting to arrest you.

“If they have gone out to purchase goods, it is not a problem, but if they purposely go out to record the roadblocks, then it is an offence because the police who are performing their duties are not there to be filmed or are on show,” he said.

He said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) was always working to ensure the safety of its personnel on duty at the roadblocks and they too have to observe social distancing.

Abdul Hamid said he had gone out to see that all police personnel at these roadblocks wear masks and gloves, and use the hand sanitisers.

“Whenever they stop a car, they cannot stand close to it or touch any part of it, there is a standard operating procedure for it. They can only ask the driver where he is going to and after that, my men have to clean their hands,” he said. – Bernama