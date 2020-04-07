AI solutions create new breakthrough in war against Covid-19

KUCHING: China’s SenseTime together with its Malaysian based sole partner, G3 Global Bhd (G3 Global) has recently rolled out technology through two new products – the SenseTime Nebula-ITMDT and the SenseTime Thunder-E Thermal Imaging Solutions.

Since the first report of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic has, in less than 90 days, reached all corners of the world to more than 100 countries in overwhelming magnitude.

Among other things, this unprecedented scenario has caused researchers, healthcare practitioners, governments and other stakeholders around the globe to look to Artificial Intelligence, or AI, for help in managing and mitigating this crisis.

Tech leaders, including Alibaba, Baidu, Huawei, and more have accelerated their healthcare initiatives as tech companies become more integrally involved with clinicians, academics and government entities to activate technology as the virus continues to spread.

In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak and pandemic, AI is currently being used for everything from identifying, tracking and forecasting outbreaks; testing and diagnostics to delivery of medical supplies, curbing fake news, developing drugs and research in developing a vaccine.

However, one specific area in which AI has shown tremendous benefit in these times is in the area of disease prevention and control, particularly in relation to technology associated with screening of and surveillance technology.

In China, the epicenter of the outbreak, AI companies are leveraging on cutting-edge surveillance systems which use facial recognition and temperature detection technology from SenseTime to identify possibly infected individuals.

Regarded as one of the world’s most valuable AI startups, SenseTime together with its Malaysian based sole partner, G3 Global recently rolled out technology through two new products – the SenseTime Nebula-ITMDT and the SenseTime Thunder-E Thermal Imaging Solutions.

The technology incorporates thermal imaging cameras to help identify individuals with elevated body temperatures and sends pop-up alerts of any possible flags. SenseTime’s technology also incorporates a mask algorithm which works in two ways.

First, the technology can detect individuals who are not wearing masks in public places. Meanwhile, with regards to access control to buildings and premises, the technology also incorporates facial recognition – even while they are wearing masks – with a high degree of accuracy.

What this essentially means is that users of these systems are provided with a full range of epidemic prevention information such as body temperature, mask wearing status, and identity recognition.

More importantly, however, the contactless technology offers an edge over conventional handheld scanners with lesser features and lower accuracy rates, the increased risk of physical contact and which may also incur higher costs and require heavy manpower with the possibility of causing long lines during peak hours.

SenseTime’s game-changing technology offers far wider-reaching benefits including rapid temperature screening without affecting movement flow speed with a high temperature detection accuracy (plus or minus 0.3 degree Celsius), thereby reducing false-alarm rates. Meanwhile, the fast and convenient deployment meets urgent requirements.

“All these benefits combined make SenseTime’s technology the ideal solution for institutions, government and private offices, buildings, malls, hotels, airports and transportation hubs, schools and public vicinities,” G3 Global executive chairman Datuk Wan Khalik Wan Muhammad said.

G3 Global had inked a collaboration agreement with China’s SenseTime Group Limited in 2019 to develop new AI products and solutions for the Malaysian market.

“Already, SenseTime’s Nebula-ITMDT and Thunder-E Thermal Imaging Solutions have been used in multiple locations throughout China – including the Beijing International Airport – and around the world with great efficiency and effectiveness.

“We recently installed the Thunder-E system in Istana Negara, Dubai International Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airports (KLIA and KLIA2) and expecting more orders from Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB),” he added.

He also stressed that while Malaysia’s battle against the Covid-19 spread locally may be a long drawn out process, the incorporation of SenseTimes AI solutions may prove to be an ideal and cost effective way to manage the situation, especially once the Movement Control Order is lifted and Malaysians return to their ‘business as usual’.