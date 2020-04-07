Approval for two breweries to operate revoked

PUTRAJAYA: Approval granted to two beer manufacturers to operate during the imposition of the Movement Control Order has been revoked, says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the decision had been made at a special Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday.

“We made the decision that the approval granted is revoked or cancelled,” he said at a press conference after a meeting of the Ministerial Committee on the Movement Control Order (MCO) here yesterday.

Ismail Sabri said the Ministry of International Trade and Industry would issue a revocation letter immediately.

“So the issue about the Heineken and Carlsberg factories operating does not arise,” he said.

Prior to this, a letter allegedly issued by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry allowing the breweries to operate during the imposition of the MCO, had been circulating on social media.

The letter dated March 31 stated that the application made by the companies had fulfilled the relevant criteria as it was categorised within the operations of the food supply sector as set out in the MCO imposed by the government to contain Covid-19.

The order is in effect from March 18 to April 14. — Bernama