BNM likely to ease monetary policy to GFC levels

KUCHING: With the current weak economic outlook, analysts believe that Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) could ease its monetary policy to near 2009 Global Financial Crisis (GFC) levels of two per cent from the current 2.5 per cent to avert a large-scale and lasting impact of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) on the economy.

Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd’s research team (Kenanga Research) in its Economic Viewpoint report, noted that acknowledging the economy’s heightened headwinds since end-2019, the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) was lowered in January and March this year, by a total of 50 basis points (bps).

BNM also injected RM30 billion worth of liquidity into the banking system, through 100bps reduction in Statutory Reserve Requirement (SRR) ratio in March, with flexibility granted for government securities to be recognised for SRR compliance.

“Coupled with grim growth outlook, we see scope for BNM to embark on 50 bps rate cut which might bring the OPR to settle at two per cent, the level last seen during the GFC in 2009.

“We also believe that BNM has scope to cut the SRR by up to 100 bps to as low as one per cent as it did in March 2009 to avert a liquidity crunch,” it said.

“However, the probability of another OPR cut anytime soon appears to be reduced given the aggressive monetary easing – OPR and SRR cut, reverse repo, buying of securities, and other factors – in the past few weeks as well as the large fiscal stimulus amounting to RM250 billion, one of the measures include a six months loan repayment deferment for individuals and SMEs.

“We believe the loan moratorium measure is a more effective transmission mechanism to achieve the objective of lifting the financial burden of the masses and small businesses.

“Plus BNM might wait for all measures to take its course before taking the next step. With a relatively weak ringgit, and the US economy’s looming recession, we expect BNM would deliberate and assess the situation as the global slowdown could be dragged on as well as to conserve its policy options to support the economy,” it added.

AmBank (M) Bhd’s research team (AmBank Research) also pointed out that with a lack of inflationary pressure, added with BNM’s commitment to stay vigilant in the face of Covid-19 developments, there is still room for BNM to reduce the OPR.

“The possibility for another 25bps cut during the May 5 MPC meeting is there. It could a complement the Stimulus Package 2 (SP2) worth RM250 billion (17 per cent of GDP) where RM22 billion to RM25 billion or 1.7 per cent of GDP will be in the form of direct fiscal injection that is unlikely to strain the fiscal deficit position.

“Even if the total government revenue rises by RM22 billion, the fiscal deficit should reach RM74 billion or 4.9 per cent of the GDP, which is lower than the 6.7 per cent reported in 2009.

“Besides, it is lower than the five per cent threshold. And there are possibilities for the fiscal deficit to reach four per cent of GDP from revenue-offsetting initiatives,” it explained.

Meanwhile, it noted that the demand for government bonds will be influenced by the lower contribution from the EPF and the flexibility given to life insurance/takaful policyholders as they can now defer insurance premiums for three months between April and December.

“It will depend on the take-up rate and the timing. Also important is that large pension funds tend to invest counter-cyclically with a preference to riskier assets like equities when the asset price is in a down cycle. This could affect their demand for safe but relatively lower-yielding government bonds,” it said.

Besides that, with greater measures coming from the non-fiscal side, AmBank Research pointed out that focus would now be on the “off-balance sheet” mode of funding.

“If we recall, during the period of 2009 and 2017, the government depended on government guarantees (GG) and public private partnership (PPP) to fund key government projects. It raised the government’s contingent liabilities to RM238 billion from RM84.3 billion in 2009.

“Although the government’s exposure to the “off-balance sheet” slowed substantially in 2018 and 2019, room for it to pick up could happen, especially with the need for higher public spending. Implications on the medium-term corporate bonds credit spread will depend on the size the off-balance sheet used,” it added.